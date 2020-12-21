Family of 3 Loses Everything in Lawrence Road NE Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A family of three lost everything in one of those devastating house fires in Canton one week ago, and this fire may have been purposely set.
The fire in the 700 block of Lawrence Road NE started in a vacant house, but spread quickly to the home of Alicia Bursac and her 6- and 4-year-old boys.
She pulled the kids out of bed and dropped them out a first-floor window.
Both houses had to be torn down and other adjacent homes were also impacted.
There’s a GoFundMe page set up by Bursac’s sister.