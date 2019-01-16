Family of Fire Victim asking for Help

The mother of the 14-year old fire victim has contacted 1480 WHBC asking for help from the community. Alicia Roby tells us they are overcome with grief at the loss of their son Christian Werstler. Alicia is hoping you will make a donation to the GoFundMe account set up by her co-workers to pay to bury her child. Christian leaves behind his parents, two sisters, newborn baby brother and a host of family and friends who are deeply heartbroken by this tragedy.

Alicia also wanted to take the time to warn parents about the dangers of space heaters. She says that these fires don’t happen only at night. But they happen in the day too and parents need to keep their children safe.

GoFundMe for Christian Werstler Family

Note from Christian’s Mom to 1480 WHBC:

My son is Christian Werstler, the GlenOak student who died in yesterday’s space heater fire. His death was a tragic accident. And yes, as many say, a completely preventable one. He was a wonderful boy who touched many lives and had many friends and family who loved him. He did absolutely nothing in his life to deserve this. Nobody does tho.

Many people in the community are asking how they can help. And honestly, I just need help burying my baby. Christians father lost everything. We just had a baby, and have 2 other girls to support through this. There was no life insurance, because things like this don’t happen. Until they do.

If there is anyway you can help share my sons GoFundMe page… We need help from our communities now more than ever.

Most of all though. Even if you can’t help with the GoFundMe… Please share my sons story. Please make others aware how dangerous space heaters can really be. That these fires don’t happen only at night. But they happen in the day too. Make parents aware how important fire safety is. Don’t open a door if there is smoke and not fire. Get out the window. Stay low. Plan the safety routes. (In both homes of you share custody, every home your child sleeps in!)Teach your children to call 911 first! They are trained to help you get out safely. Or to find out how to make you as safe as possible inside, until help can arrive. Those minutes they spend calling you first, the instructions and plans you drill into them, they are the difference in what can save your child.

If my sons story saves 1 person, young or old, makes even one person that much more responsible when it comes to these issues. Sharing his story is worth it.