Family Plans Lawsuit for Bulldog Player’s Treatment by Coaches
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – McKinley Head Football Coach Marcus Wattley and seven of his assistant coaches are accused of forcing a player to eat pork, despite his religious beliefs.
That’s according to the 17-year-old’s father.
Kenny Walker and another family member and an attorney announced Tuesday that they intend to file a federal lawsuit in the matter.
They claim the school district violated the players civil rights.
He is Hebrew Israeli, which strictly forbids consumption of pork.
The player had missed a practice and was apparently being punished.
The coaches all remain on paid administrative leave.
The school district has said it is investigating.