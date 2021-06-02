      Weather Alert

Family Plans Lawsuit for Bulldog Player’s Treatment by Coaches

Jun 2, 2021 @ 4:52am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – McKinley Head Football Coach Marcus Wattley and seven of his assistant coaches are accused of forcing a player to eat pork, despite his religious beliefs.

That’s according to the 17-year-old’s father.

Kenny Walker and another family member and an attorney announced Tuesday that they intend to file a federal lawsuit in the matter.

They claim the school district violated the players civil rights.

He is Hebrew Israeli, which strictly forbids consumption of pork.

The player had missed a practice and was apparently being punished.

The coaches all remain on paid administrative leave.

The school district has said it is investigating.

