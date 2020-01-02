Family, Police Continue Looking for Missing Woman in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon police, family members and many others are still trying to solve a mystery.
Why did 26-year-old Parris Hopson who was with family on Christmas Day walk away and not return?
The Columbus woman was visiting her family at a home on Shriver Avenue SE.
She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
About a hundred people gathered to pray for her at Friendship Baptist Church on New Years Eve.
Those with information are asked to call the Massillon police Tip Line at 330-830-1735, option 7.