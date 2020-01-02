      Weather Alert

Family, Police Continue Looking for Missing Woman in Massillon

Jan 2, 2020 @ 5:20am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon police, family members and many others are still trying to solve a mystery.

Why did 26-year-old Parris Hopson who was with family on Christmas Day walk away and not return?

The Columbus woman was visiting her family at a home on Shriver Avenue SE.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

About a hundred people gathered to pray for her at Friendship Baptist Church on New Years Eve.

Those with information are asked to call the Massillon police Tip Line at 330-830-1735, option 7.

Parris Hopson (Courtesy Massillon police)

