      Weather Alert

Family Relief: Ana Grace Found Unharmed in Illinois, Neighbor Arrested

Nov 13, 2021 @ 6:53am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Good news for a Canton family hoping and praying for the safe return of little Ana Grace Burke in what became a nationwide search.

The 5-year-old has been recovered in Illinois, and her NE Canton neighbor arrested.

They were found along the side of the road near Bloomington Illinois Friday night.

Jonathan Stinnett (Ohio Attorney General’s office)

Ana Grace is said to be unharmed and 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett was placed in the Mclean County Jail on felony kidnapping and abduction charges ou of Jackson Township.

The two disappeared Thursday night after they left the Goodwill store on Fulton Road NW in Jackson Township.

Stinnett telling a third member of their party that he was taking the youngster to the bathroom, according to police.

The suspect and suspect vehicle were seen in surveillance images in Knox County Thursday night.

That’s just northeast of Columbus near I-71.

An Endangered Child Advisory and later an Amber Alert was issued.

And the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was also involved in the search.

Popular Posts
Sarah Jessica Parker Hits Back At Comments Over Her Aging Looks
Lady Gaga To Host “Power Of Kindness” Special
Another Incident On The Set Of Alec Baldwin’s Movie “Rust”
Local Man Volunteers To Have Arteries Clogged By Frosting
Paul Rudd Is People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On