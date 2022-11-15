Family Seeking Assistance for North Canton Family Following Fire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daughter of a North Canton woman who lost her home and most of her companion animals in a Sunday fire is asking for some GoFundMe help.

Sharon Mallady was not home at the time of the fire in the 1200 block of Lehigh Avenue SW.

Damage was extensive, listed at $100,000.

Five dogs and a cat were lost in the fire.

The North Canton Fire Department says peat moss stored in the basement and recently stirred up created a heat source that started the fire, quickly moving up the walls.

As of Tuesday morning, over $3800 of a $10,000 goal had been raised in the GoFundMe effort.