Family Seeks GoFundMe Assistance After Fatal Accident

September 15, 2022 5:20AM EDT
LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of a Lake Township man killed in an accident in Jackson Township last weekend has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for memorial expenses.

53-year-old John Pappas is the father of Steph Pappas, a popular YouTube personality.

The elder Pappas was struck and killed along Strausser Street NW when a car driven by a man with a North Canton address went left of center.

His 52-year-old wife Kristine survived the crash, but was hospitalized.

