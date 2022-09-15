Family Seeks GoFundMe Assistance After Fatal Accident

LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of a Lake Township man killed in an accident in Jackson Township last weekend has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for memorial expenses.

53-year-old John Pappas is the father of Steph Pappas, a popular YouTube personality.

The elder Pappas was struck and killed along Strausser Street NW when a car driven by a man with a North Canton address went left of center.

His 52-year-old wife Kristine survived the crash, but was hospitalized.