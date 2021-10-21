      Weather Alert

Fans Can’t Handle Taylor Swift’s Song Being Used in Season 3 of ‘You’

Oct 21, 2021 @ 8:46am

Season 3 of Netflix’s “You” was released on October 15th and fans rushed to watch as Joe Goldberg and his wife Love Quinn-Goldberg are now raising their son Henry.

In the last episode of the series Taylor Swift’s “Exile” plays during a specific scene and it sent fans raving about the inclusion of the song in the series finale.

Well after watching it, I absolutely loved their use of exile. has to be one of my favorites season finales in a long time,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “It fit so well to the whole scene, I’m glad that they chose Exile, the overall dark mood, lyrics, the music everything worked so well together! I had goosebumps,” another fan wrote.

Fans on Twitter spoke out too.

“Exile” was a part of Taylor’s “Folklore” album, which received Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

