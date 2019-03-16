Fans Chant ‘Cardi B’ Again After Nicki Minaj Is Forced to Cancel Yet Another European Concert

BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix, Nicki Minaj, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson of Little Mix perform on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 04, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV)

Poor Nicki Minaj, she had to cancel another stop on her Nicki WRLD Tour, this time in Dublin, Ireland due to “adverse weather conditions.”

According to the promoters of the show, Irish Sea Sailing trucks were unable to deliver Nicki’s equipment for the show due to the weather, the offered a written apology to fans via social media. 3Arena, where Nicki was set to perform, told ticket holders to keep their tickets as they were working out a date to reschedule the show.

Fans weren’t impressed with the promoters or Nicki’s apologies for the canceled show, they started chanting “Cardi B” once they realized the show had been canceled. Fans in Bratislava, Slovakia did the same when the concert there was canceled due to electrical problems.