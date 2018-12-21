Fan’s Favorite “Game of Thrones” Character Is…
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 21, 2018 @ 6:34 AM

Fans have voted for their favorite “Game of Thrones” character, and your favorite “Game of Thrones” character is…Tyrion Lannister.
Who came in second? Well, that honor goes to Jon Snow.
In third place, fans voted for Arya Stark.
Fans are pining for the day in April that “GOT” returns to HBO.
Who is your favorite “Game of Thrones” character?

