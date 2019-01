Fans of Black Panther are upset the movie got snubbed last night at the Golden Globes.

The film was nominated for three awards and didn’t pick up an award even though Marvel has been pushing the film.

While many believe that the Golden Globes are a preview of how the Oscars will be handed out, the Oscar nominations haven’t been announced yet.

Did you think that Black Panther would’ve at least one award last night? Do you think that the film will make up for the snub at the Oscars?