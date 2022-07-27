Fans Upset That Adele Ticket Prices Are Skyrocketing

With inflation hitting every hard, naturally fans are getting more and more frustrated tickets to see their faves in concert are getting out of control.

Adele, who rescheduled her Las Vegas residency and canceled tour dates Monday, has tickets being sold for between $600 to more than $40,000 on StubHub.

On Monday evening, two tickets for her show were priced at $41,280 each. Other ticket tiers were being sold for $20,000 each or more.

Ticket prices for the “Weekends with Adele” tour, which will run from Nov. 18, 2022 until March 25, 2023, start from more than $1,100 Tuesday and they are not currently on Ticketmaster.