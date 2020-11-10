      Weather Alert

Fans Want Johnny Depp Back As Jack Sparrow

Nov 10, 2020 @ 6:28am
Johnny Depp

If you’re one of those fans that want to see Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow, you’re not alone.  After his libel case in London took a turn for the worse, reports circulated that Disney dropped the actor from his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

To come to his aid, fans started a Change.org petition urging for Depp’s return to the role and has already gained 300,000 signatures.  The petition may not mean much to the higher-ups at Disney, but fans plan to deliver the petition to Disney once completed.

