Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Fantone’s at Levin Furniture with TICKETS!

May 21, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Share

Hang with Mix 94-1 midday superstar Matt Fantone at Levin Furniture & Mattress62-29 Promler Ave NW. North Canton this Saturday May 27th.

It’s their BIGGEST sale of the year and it’s going on all weekend long. Get a triple sales tax discount, plus seven years special financing.

The first 25 customers get an extra $50 off orders of $499 or more.

Rest test a Casper mattress and get entered to win a vacation for 4 to DISNEY WORLD – No purchase necessary.

PLUS – Mix 94-1 has Cleveland Guardians tickets + tix to Louis Tomlinson at Blossom June 1st and Paramore Live in Cleveland June 4th!

Credit: Jesse Naul / Matt Fantone

 

 

Popular Posts

1

Enter to win $2000 for your Dad this Father's Day
2

Teen Has Powerful Message About Mental Health
3

Hall of Fame Village to Add New Ride Spike It
4

Woman Videos Her Ex-Husband’s Proposal To His Girlfriend
5

Music notes: Katy Perry, The Weeknd and more