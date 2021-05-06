      Weather Alert

Farmer Builds Wall of Poop on Property After Dispute With Neighbor

May 6, 2021 @ 1:40am

After Wayne Lambarth got into a dispute with his neighbor over their property lines, the neighbor took things into his own hands.

He says that neighbor, a fellow farmer, erected a 250-foot-long wall of manure along their property lines.  According to Wayne, “Normally they spread it on the field, but they decided to make a fence out of it.”

And as expected, he says it smelled.  The neighbor denies that it’s a poop wall and was quoted calling it “It’s a compost fence.” According to local officials, nothing can be done about the feces fence because it is on private property. What is the weirdest thing you’ve seen a neighbor do?

