Farmer Builds Wall of Poop on Property After Dispute With Neighbor
After Wayne Lambarth got into a dispute with his neighbor over their property lines, the neighbor took things into his own hands.
He says that neighbor, a fellow farmer, erected a 250-foot-long wall of manure along their property lines. According to Wayne, “Normally they spread it on the field, but they decided to make a fence out of it.”
And as expected, he says it smelled. The neighbor denies that it’s a poop wall and was quoted calling it “It’s a compost fence.” According to local officials, nothing can be done about the feces fence because it is on private property. What is the weirdest thing you’ve seen a neighbor do?