      Weather Alert

Farmers’ Almanac: ‘Flip-Flop Frosty’ Winter Coming

Aug 26, 2021 @ 4:10am

LEWISTON, Maine (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With temperatures in the low 90s on Thursday according to AccuWeather, talking snowflakes and cold isn’t so bad right?

The 2022 Farmers’ Almanac is out now in its 205th year, predicting a “flip flop frosty Winter”.

That means much of the nation including our will be going back and forth between the warm and cold.

They forecast a blustery and snowy Christmas.

They’ve been predicting weather in this country longer than anybody.

The almanac is on sale now.

Popular Posts
OnlyFans Bans Sexually-Explicit Videos
Michael Caine Says He Spent Eight Years Trying not to Blink
Halsey Criticized For Posting Breastfeeding Photos On Social Media
The Office Cast
‘The Office’ Reboot Is “On Standby”
Cedar Point: Top Thrill Dragster Closed for Season Following Accident
Connect With Us Listen To Us On