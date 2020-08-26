Farmer’s Almanac: We’re In for Cold, Snowy Winter
LEWISTON, Maine (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few dry leaves falling off trees are a reminder that winter is not far away, and the Farmer’s Almanac is out with its traditional weather predictions.
The 2021 edition calls for a colder and snowier winter.
The 204th edition of the Farmer’s Almanac says the eastern half of the U.S. will see more cold temperatures, with snow in the North this winter.
For Ohio, editor Pete Geiger calls for a snow event December 1-3, a couple of big storms in January, and a significant snowfall February 4-7.
But, he sees a warmer spring than the last two years.