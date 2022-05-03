‘Fast X’ Director Quits In First Week Because Of Vin Diesel
Longtime Fast & Furious director Justin Lin quit Fast X less than a week into filming, and now we know why.
The studio is now scrambling to find a replacement for the movie that will kick off a two-part ending to the “Fast Saga.”
At the time, no reason was given except the standard Hollywood line of “creative differences.”
But sources are now saying that Vin Diesel was back to his old antics of holding up production and not bringing the same level of professionalism as his co-stars.
You might recall that was the same problem that sparked the now epic feud between Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, prompting Johnson to leave the main films and launch the spinoff series, Hobbs & Shaw.
A veteran producer not affiliated with the franchise puts it into perspective by saying, “I’ve never seen anything like it. Lin’s giving up $10 or $20 million,”. “Diesel shows up late to the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he shows up out of shape.” The source added, “No one is dissing Vin Diesel on the record, but everyone knows.”