(WHBC) – A 31-year-old Canton woman is dead in a weather-related two-vehicle accident in Canton Township Sunday afternoon.

The State Highway Patrol says Melissa Minor was a passenger in a car on Trump Avenue near 14th Street NE when the car lost control on a curve, striking a pickup truck.

Minor was pronounced dead at Aultman.

32-year-old Christopher Minor who was driving the car was injured.

He was reportedly Melissa’s husband.

The truck driver was not.