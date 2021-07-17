      Weather Alert

Fatal Crash in Tuscarawas, 6th Traffic Accident Death This Week

Jul 17, 2021 @ 8:26am

TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wooster motorcyclist is dead in a two-vehicle accident in Tuscarawas Township.

He’s the sixth person to die in a traffic crash in Stark County this week.

The state patrol says 57-year-old Randy Frazier drove into a pickup truck that turned in front of him on Route 172 at Richard Avenue SW, just east of Route 93.

The driver of the truck from Massillon was unhurt.

The patrol continues investigating.

