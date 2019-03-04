Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash
Mar 4, 2019

(WHBC) – Police in Akron say a man was hit and killed by a vehicle as he was on his sidewalk retrieving the Sunday paper.

It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Merriman Road.

73-year-old Ernest Liska was on the sidewalk near his driveway when a 2018 Toyota RAV4 went off the road, hit a tree, struck the victim and then hit a lamp post.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The SUV was later found unoccupied in the 2400 block of Akron-Peninsula Road. The driver had fled the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

