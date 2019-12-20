Father of Canton Baby Arrested in Connection with Child’s Injuries

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The father of a 2-month-old Canton boy who is being treated for symptoms of apparent child abuse is under arrest, charged with felonious assault and endangering children.
31-year-old Christopher Jenkins was arrested at Akron Children’s Hospital where little Leland Jenkins was undergoing surgery, according to jail information.
The baby had suffered skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.
His father called 911 from the family’s Wertz Avenue SW home Monday, saying the child had nearly stopped breathing.