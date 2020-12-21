Father Who Died Years Ago Left Son $10 To Buy His First Beer When He Turned 21
Matt Goodman recently turned 21, and his late father was the one to pay for his first legal beer. John Goodman left the money for his son and gave it to Matt’s sister and mother to keep it a secret.
John passed away six years ago from esophageal cancer. Matt shared the story on social media, which got it lots of attention.
It also got the attention of Budweiser, who sent him eight cases of beer. On Twitter, the company wrote, “We’re raising one to your pops, Matt. He got your first beer, and the next one’s on us.” What was your first drink when you turned 21?