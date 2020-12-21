      Weather Alert

Father Who Died Years Ago Left Son $10 To Buy His First Beer When He Turned 21

Dec 20, 2020 @ 11:46pm

Matt Goodman recently turned 21, and his late father was the one to pay for his first legal beer.  John Goodman left the money for his son and gave it to Matt’s sister and mother to keep it a secret.

John passed away six years ago from esophageal cancer.  Matt shared the story on social media, which got it lots of attention.

It also got the attention of Budweiser, who sent him eight cases of beer.  On Twitter, the company wrote, “We’re raising one to your pops, Matt. He got your first beer, and the next one’s on us.” What was your first drink when you turned 21?

Popular Posts
Try This 'Secret' Hack For Finding Netflix Shows
Senator Proposes Free Streaming To Curb COVID-19 Spread During Holiday Season
Facebook
Facebook Launching Its Own Cameo, OnlyFans
lebron james
LeBron James Family Foundation On The Grow In Akron
Star Wars Baby Yoda
The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Is Replacing Angels And Stars Atop Christmas Trees