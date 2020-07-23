FBI, BCI Assisting Investigation Into Three Deadly Shootings
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Agents with the FBI and state BCI are assisting Canton police in those three shooting incidents between Tuesday night and early Wednesday where six people were hit, with three of them including a 1-year-old child dying.
Little Ace Lucas was shot dead in a driveby incident as he slept in the living room of his home in the 1600 block of Clarendon Avenue SW.
His twin brother Arcel was hurt, but will be OK.
Also dead: 20-year-old Brandon Bush from an incident in the 100 block of Pulley Place SE.
And 31-year-old Ronald Pleasant was shot dead in the 1400 block of Louisiana Avenue NW.