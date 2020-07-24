FBI Offering $5000 Reward for Info on Fatal Shooting of Area Child
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Adding extra incentive to find those responsible for the crime. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspect involved in the homicide of one year old Ace Lucas.
Lucas was fatally shot while sleeping in his home on Claredon Avenue SW earlier this week. Stark County crime stoppers are offering an additional $500 for info leading to the arrest of person or people responsible for any of the three fatal shootings that took place in Canton from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.
The Canton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation ask anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or send a tip by texting “CANTON” followed by your tip to 847411. You may also use the Stark County Crime Stoppers TIP411 account.