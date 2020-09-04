FBI Ups Reward Money in Ace Lucas Killing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’ve sweetened the pot, hoping to find a child killer.
The FBI has upped the reward fund in the Ace Lucas case to $25,000.
The reward started out at $5,000.
The 1-year-old boy was shot dead inside his Clarendon Avenue SW home back in June.
Canton police recently revealed that one of three possible suspects may be from the Chicago area.
If you have any information related to this homicide, the FBI’s Cleveland Field Office says you should call them at (216) 522-1400.
Or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.
Tips may also be submitted to the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144, or by texting “CANTON” followed by your tip to 847411.
You may also anonymously use StarkTip at Stark County Crime Stoppers.