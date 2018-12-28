FDA Warns Of Avocado Risks By Gabe | Dec 28, 2018 @ 4:41 PM The FDA announced ANOTHER risk of widespread food contamination, this time involving avocados. SHARE RELATED CONTENT New Yorkers Lose Power after Hovering Blue Lights Cause Explosion Mom Catches Son Using Alexa To Cheat On His Math Homework Elephant Born At Columbus Zoo Dies of Sudden Illness Ohio Minimum Wage Set To Rise Next Week Man Charged After Hunting Massive 26-Point Buck in Coshocton County ‘Friends’ Stars ‘Reunite’ To Cover Mariah Carey’s Holiday Classic