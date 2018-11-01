Federal Judges Order Ohio to Allow Purged Voters to Vote
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 1, 2018 @ 5:57 AM
In Ohio, if you haven’t voted for six years, you are purged from the system. But yesterday, federal judges ordered that Ohio has to allow the voters that had been purged from the system back in. This came after a divided 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel granted an emergency motion sought by voters-rights groups. This overturns a ruling that happened on October 10th by a federal judge, which said that voters had not been illegally purged from Ohio’s rolls.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted said he won’t fight the order, especially with the election only a few days away. He did add that Ohio’s procedures will be put in place again, and that the state will work hard to ensure it’s “easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

 

