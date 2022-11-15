Federal Traffic Safety Funding Pays for Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The $573,000 in federal traffic safety funding the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is receiving for this fiscal year includes money for a Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor.

That prosecutor assists the department with updates on traffic law, and can even assist a county or local prosecutor on a traffic-related case.

The money also supports the Stark County Safe Communities program and its outreach in the schools and elsewhere in the community.

The OVI Task Force, Safe Communities are some of the better-known services of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.