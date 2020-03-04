FedEx Driver Finds Lost Dog and Delivers It Back Home
A FedEx driver in Colorado went above and beyond to help a customer. Lisa and her husband were out of town and their contractor was doing work in their house. The contractor went to lunch and closed the front door. However, a gust of wind blew the door open. Their 3 year old golden retriever, Catcher, ran out the door.
Lisa says it could have been disastrous because Catcher could have run out into the road. However, soon after the dog escaped Lisa got a message from her FedEx driver that said, ‘I found your dog, and the address on her tag is where I’m going to take her’. The doorbell camera caught the driver carrying the 61 pound dog into the house. He then locked the door and went on his way. He sent Lisa another message letting her know Catcher was safe back home. She is hoping to thank him in person soon.