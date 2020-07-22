Feds Elaborate Massive Case of Corruption Tied to Householder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s already being called the biggest case of political corruption in the state’s history, and there will likely be more to come.
Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder was arrested by federal agents at his farm Tuesday in connection with the nuclear plant bailout.
He and four of his associates are charged with bribery and racketeering for taking $61 million in “dark money” to regain the Speaker’s role, ensure that lawmakers would pass House Bill 6, and stifle any ballot effort to reverse that vote.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers did not name FirstEnergy or its subsidiary company at a press conference, but affidavits filed in the case name the Akron-based company as the source of the $61 million.