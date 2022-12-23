Feds: Gallia County Fire Official Admits to Arson Fires Set in National Forest
December 23, 2022 3:41AM EST
CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Turns out those fires purposely set in the Wayne National Forest in southern Ohio this Fall were set by an administrator for a local fire department, according to the feds.
50-year-old James Bartels from a Gallia County fire department has apparently admitted setting over two-dozen forest fires, telling federal investigators he wanted to “give the boys something to do”.