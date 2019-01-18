Feds Say U.S. Student Loan Debt Hurting Housing Market

The United States Federal Reserve recently conducted a study that revealed that the rising cost of student loan debt during one decade played a large role in young adults’ decision to buy a home.

Economists said adults aged 24-32 cited their rising student loan debt costs as a hurdle to home ownership.

Feds say that young adult homeownership declined from 45% to 36% between 2005-2014 partly due to rising student debt, possibly preventing the purchase of 400,000 homes in 2014 alone.

The study suggested that income-based loan repayment programs could ease the financial burdens of those hit by student loan costs.

The U.S. currently has $1.5 trillion in student loan debt.

What is the biggest financial hurdle preventing you from buying a home?

Do you think the government should offer income-based student loan repayment programs?