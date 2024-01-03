Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Feel Good Update: Burger King Goodie Bag Guy Gets His First House

January 3, 2024 11:28AM EST
Source: YouTube

You might remember hearing about the Burger King worker who received a small goodie bag for 27 years of work? A video posted by a coworker blew up on social media in June 2022, and support flowed for Kevin Ford after seeing what he got for never missing a shift in 27 years. He was gifted a goodie bag with movie tickets, a coffee cup, some pens, Starburst and a lanyard.

 

@thekeep777 He’s Worked for the Company for Almost 3 Decades and Has Never Called Out!!!😵‍💫🥺😱😭 #Grateful #Dads #FathersDay #Loyalty #Honor #WorkersUnite #Rewards #Thankful #NorrinRadd777 #theKeep777 ♬ Head in the Clouds – Carly Pearl

The Internet didn’t think that was nearly enough and donations pouring in after Ford’s daughter started a GoFundMe for her dad, which raised $440,000.

With the money, Ford has purchased his first home in Pahrump, Nevada. “I just want to thank everybody for being part of this miracle,” Ford said. He showed it off in a video on YouTube!

