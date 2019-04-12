Feel Like A Kid In This Barbie Hotel Suite

Barbie is turning the big 6-0 this year and she’s looking pretty good for being around for six decades. There are all kinds of new Barbie toys and collaborations to celebrate the iconic doll’s 60th anniversary, and one of the coolest? The new Barbie-themed fun at the Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe. The hotel has gone all out, with a Barbie-themed dining menu, doll-themed suite, and plenty of photo ops.

The hotel has teamed up with Mattel, maker of Barbie dolls, to transform one of its rooms into a “glamping”-style suite, but guests are greeted by Barbie decor as soon as they walk into the lobby, where Barbie artwork hangs on the walls and the check-in desk is lined with a pink Barbie carpet and matching velvet ropes. They even have a giant pink pump, perfect for snapping selfies with.

The Barbie Suite is located behind a special baby pink door in the hotel and inside there are two adjoining rooms: one for grown-ups that’s very chic and one for the kiddos that’s home to a “life-sized Dream Camper” that doubles as a bunk bed and play space. The bathroom is stocked with Barbie-themed toothpaste and shampoo and there are plenty of Barbie toys to keep kids of all ages entertained.

Fans can dine on the Barbie-inspired menu, which includes heart-shaped pizza and pink treats of all shapes and sizes. There’s even a section of the hotel’s pool dedicated to Barbie, with pink cushions on lounge chairs and cabana curtains to match. The suite is available until December 2019, if you think you can handle all that pink.

SOURCE:THISISINSIDER.COM