Fergie congratulates her ex, Josh Duhamel, on his engagement

Jan 10, 2022 @ 11:00am

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Fergie showed that things are apparently cordial between her and her ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, after the actor announced he’s about to tie the knot with his new love.  

The Transformers star announced on Saturday that he proposed to his girlfriend of two years, former Miss World America Audra Diane.  “It’s on!!,” he said when sharing the happy news, “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” 

Fergie was quick to send her well wishes, writing “Congrats!!!” and spamming seven green heart emojis in the comment section.

The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer married Josh in 2009 and welcomed a son, Axl, who is now eight. The two parted ways in 2017 and announced in a joint statement, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.”  Fergie filed for divorce in 2019.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

