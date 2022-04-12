Fergie + Euphoria = Jack Harlow's new single “First Class”
The inspiration for Jack Harlow‘s latest single? Something the 24-year-old rapper did way back in fifth grade.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his new single “First Class,” Jack explained why he sampled Fergie‘s 2006 #1 hit “Glamorous” on the new track.
“I grew up loving Fergie, like, she literally inspired me,” said Jack. “When I was in fifth grade, I tried to perform [her 2006 #2 hit] ‘Fergalicious‘ at the talent show.”
“I have, like, a strong artistic connection to Fergie,” he added. “I’ve been wanting to do that for a while, and it just came together, and I figured it’s time. I’m curious how many kids know [‘Glamorous’] ’cause I was a kid when this was out.”
“Glamorous” and “Fergalicious” are both from the former Black Eyed Peas singer’s 2006 solo album The Dutchess. It sold 12 million copies worldwide and produced five top five hits, including three number ones.
But Jack looked to something more current for one of the lyrics in the song: He raps, “Can’t lie, I’m on Angus Cloud nine,” in reference to Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who plays Fezco on the hit HBO series.
Jack told ET of the shout-out, “I didn’t even tell him. I just wanted to surprise him. I ain’t heard yet [what he thinks]. I don’t know. I’m waiting to see.”
“First Class” is from the “Industry Baby” rapper’s new album Come Home the Kids Miss You, which is out May 6.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.