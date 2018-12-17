Fewer Deer Harvested During Two-Day Gun Season
By WHBC
|
Dec 17, 2018 @ 2:31 PM

(WHBC) – Deer kills for the two-day December deer-gun season were down in Ohio compared to last year.

The ODNR says hunters checked 9,625 deer on Saturday and Sunday, a drop of more than 4,000 from 2017.

In Stark County, hunters tagged 169 deer, compared to 287 last year.

Numbers were also down during the week-long deer-gun season that went from November 26th through December 2nd.

The ODNR says hunters – hampered by poor weather – harvested 60,557 deer during the week-long deer-gun season.

Last year, hunters checked 72,814 deer over the same period.

The ODNR reminds hunters they still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter.

Muzzleloader season is January 5-8, and archery season remains open through Sunday, February 3rd.

