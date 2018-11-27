Fewest Thanksgiving Traffic Fatalities In 27 Years

(WHBC) – Perhaps all those creative message boards on the state’s highways over Thanksgiving were helpful.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recorded the lowest number of traffic fatalities for a Thanksgiving holiday weekend since 1991.

Still, six people lost their lives on the state’s highways during the Wednesday morning through Sunday night period

The highway patrol reports making 502 impaired driving arrests over the holiday weekend.

ODOT asked for suggestions for what to display on its message boards over the holiday, and the two that were selected were ‘DON’T DRIVE SAUCED, LEAVE IT TO THE CRANBERRIES’ and ‘VISITING IN-LAWS? SLOW DOWN, GET THERE LATE.’

Of course, the traditional ‘TURKEY SAYS BUCKLE BUCKLE’ was also displayed.