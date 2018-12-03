Fight Brewing Over Gender Specific Kids Meal Toys
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 3, 2018 @ 6:55 AM

Michigan lawmakers are now fighting to eliminate gender-specified toys in a kid’s meal.
State representatives would like for restaurants to start offering the customer a choice of toy instead of asking is the toy for a “boy” or “girl.”
The resolution states that some Michigan establishments have stopped the practice, but many in the state still use the method.
Do you have an issue with being asked if the toy is for a “boy” or “girl?” Do you think asking what toy you would like is better?

