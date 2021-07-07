Fighting Hazing: Governor Signs ‘Colin’s Law’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine signed “Colin’s Law” into effect Tuesday, raising penalties for hazing, making them felonies if forced drug or alcohol consumption results in serious injury….
Colleges would also be required to provide more training.
The bill is named for Colin Wiant, the OU student who died from ingesting nitrous oxide in a hazing event.
The mother of Stone Foltz, who died in a hazing ritual at Bowling Green State, says all hazing should be a felony violation.