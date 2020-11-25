      Weather Alert

Fighting the Fight: Stark Official Back Home After Being Hospitalized With COVID

Nov 25, 2020 @ 6:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Clerk of Courts Lou Giavasis came home from the hospital Monday night after receiving treatment for coronavirus.

He says it started with a slight cough two weeks ago, which worsened to the point where he felt he couldn’t breathe.

He ended up at Aultman Orrville since there were no beds available in Canton last week.

He advises everyone to follow the health protocols.

He gives a lot of kudos to healthcare workers who he says are friendly, but tired and overworked.

