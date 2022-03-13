      Weather Alert

FINAL DAILY REPORT: 317 New Cases

Mar 13, 2022 @ 3:55pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health has issued its final daily coronavirus report as of Sunday.

Case, hospitalization and other numbers will now be released once a week, on Thursdays.

The department says other states are doing the same as the case figures drop.

Sunday’s report had 317 new cases, the lowest figure since mid=July.

Stark County had five new cases each day, Saturday and Sunday.

Here is your final daily report.

Sun March 13

Ohio: 2,663,835 total cases (+317)

Stark: 79,544 total cases (+5)

Sat March 12

Ohio: 2,663,518 total cases (+499)

Stark: 79,539 total cases (+5)

Fri March 11

Ohio: 2,663,019 total cases (+594), 37,410 deaths (+198)

Stark: 79,534 total cases (+14), 1676 deaths (+4)

