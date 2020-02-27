Final Member of Five SRCCC Escapees Arrested
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fifth and final member of the group of men who escaped from the Stark County Regional Community Corrections Center earlier this month has been arrested.
The five inmates escaped from the Canton facility on the evening of February 10 after a window was broken out on the first floor.
This afternoon, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24 year old Vincent Blanc. Authorities tell WHBC News that Blanc was tracked down to the 4400 block of Sherman Church Street SW in Canton.
Police say he was arrested without incident and transported to the Stark County jail.