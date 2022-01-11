Final “Scream” Trailer

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. In theaters this Friday!
Fun fact: Courtney Cox and David Arquette are both in this movie but their daughter, Coco, hasn’t seen much of her parents’ work! David told Extra her 17-year-old hasn’t seen Scream 5. To be fair, he said he “didn’t watch most of [the] film” himself, quipping, “I hear it’s really good.”
Courtney confirmed “She’s seen part of Scream 1. She doesn’t like to watch anything we do. I’m gonna make her watch this with her eyes open.” Since the teen wants to follow in their footsteps one day, Cox said that she often asks Coco to “do something for Instagram” explaining, “I have to negotiate. I use her for Instagram, and she knows it and she really rebels. Since she’s going to be in the business, I know she’s going to have to get used to eyes on her. … She is tortured by me.”