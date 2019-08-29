Finally, A Brendon Urie Funko Pop!
It used to be when Weird Al did a parody of your song, that’s when you’ve made it as an artist. These days though, when Funko comes calling, that’s your cue you’re the real MVP!
Hot Topic announced that Brendon Urie will be joining the Pop! collectibles lineup, joining the multitude of other huge named rockers such as Elton John, Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, and Kurt Cobain. While no release date is set, Wednesday’s live stream showed off the figure, which features the Panic! At The Disco frontman wearing his “Pray For The Wicked” gold jacket. Also unveiled to be exclusively sold at Hot Topic stores, Funko Pop! dolls of Coco and Coraline plus My Hero Academia pins.
Which artists still need to receive the Funko Pop! treatment?