Photo: Alpha Media

New year, new you, right? If your New Year’s Resolution is to improve your financial situation, you’re not alone. Money based New Year’s Resolutions are almost as common as ones revolving around health and for many people, the two topics are combined. Whether you’re trying to pay down debt, make more money, save for a life changing purchase or just get more informed about your finances, there a ton of financial resources available in Stark County for 2023.

If you need help paying bills:

Catholic Charities – emergency rent/utility assistance for residents of Stark County and Portage County. Call Monday through Friday from 9am to 10am to talk with a representative about services available. Located at 800 Market Ave. N, Suite 1150 ,Canton, OH 44702 Phone Number: 330-491-0896

CommQuest Services: Housing and Financial Assistance – Short-term assistance with security deposits, rent (no mortgage) and/or utilities for community members at risk of experiencing homeless. Located at 625 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44702 Phone: 330-455-0374

Domestic Violence Project – Providing financial support for domestic violence victims. Located at 720 19th St NE, Canton, OH 44714 Phone: 330-453-7233

Goodwill Utility Assistance – Emergency funds to avoid utility shut off. Located at 408 9th St. SW, Canton, OH 44707 Phone: 1 800-942-3577



Phone: 330-454-1850 Ohio Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) – Temporary help for either gas or electric heating bills. Located at 1370 Market Ave. N, Canton, OH 44714Phone: 330-454-1850

Ohio Works First – Providing monthly payments for low-income families with minors in their home. Apply now: 1 866-244-0071 Phone: 330-451-8879



Canton, OH 44702 Phone: 330-453-0159 Massillon: 315 6th St. NE Massillon, OH 44646 Phone: 330-833-6473 The Salvation Army – Emergency assistance and help with utilities. Alliance: 57 West Main St. Alliance, OH 44601 Phone: 330-823-5188 Canton: 420 Market Ave. SCanton, OH 44702 Phone: 330-453-0159 Massillon: 315 6th St. NE Massillon, OH 44646 Phone: 330-833-6473

Stark County Community Action Agency – Offering employment services, financial support to the Stark County community. Located at 1366 Market Ave. N, Canton, OH 44714 Phone: 330-454-1676

Stark County Job & Family Services – Offers help in multiple ways for those in need 221 3rd St. SE , Canton, OH 44702 Phone: 330-452-4661

If you need help with financial literacy/budgeting:

United Way of Greater Stark County – Offers courses helping to support low-income individuals and families toward a more successful financial future. 822 30th St. NW

Canton, OH 44709 Phone: 330-491-2611

CSE Federal Credit Union – Offers tools and classes on budgeting, credit, retirement and home buying.

Stark County Job & Family Services – Offers help in multiple ways for financial health 221 3rd St. SE , Canton, OH 44702 Phone: 330-452-4661

Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio – Empowering young adults with foundational personal finance skills and knowledge. Located at 4353 Executive Circle NW

Canton, OH 44718 Phone: 330-433-0063

Community Building Partnership of Stark County -Community development intermediary with a commitment to restoring the health and prosperity of Stark County neighborhoods Located at 400 Market Ave N – Suite 400 – Canton, OH 44702 Phone: 330-458-0962

If you need help with finding a new job:

Stark County Public Library – Offers personalized help in finding a job, learning new skills for the workplace, and overcoming barriers to employment.

Stark County Job & Family Services – Offers help in multiple ways for job seekers 221 3rd St. SE , Canton, OH 44702 Phone: 330-452-4661 OhioMeansJobs – Offering Stark County job seekers with access to programs, training, education and employment opportunities. Located at 822 30th St. NW

Canton, OH 44709 Phone – 330-433-9675

CommQuest Services: Employment – Employment placement and career counseling services for veterans, people with disabilities and young people. Located at 625 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44702 Phone: 330-455-0374

Goodwill Community Campus: Employment – Working to help individuals overcome barriers to find and keep good jobs. Located at 408 9th St. SW, Canton, OH 44707

Phone: 1 800-942-3577

Greater Stark Urban League: Community agency with the mission to enable African Americans and the underserved to reach full economic, social, and health parity to enrich their lives and the lives of their families. Located at 1400 Sherrick Rd SE Canton, OH 44707 Phone: 330-754-1576

Stark County Community Action Agency – Offering employment services, financial support to the Stark County community. Located at 1366 Market Ave. N, Canton, OH 44714 Phone: 330-454-1676

If you need help buying a home:

Community Building Partnership of Stark County -Community development intermediary with a commitment to restoring the health and prosperity of Stark County neighborhoods Located at 400 Market Ave N – Suite 400 – Canton, OH 44702 Phone: 330-458-0962

Greater Stark Urban League : Community agency with the mission to enable African Americans and the underserved to reach full economic, social, and health parity to enrich their lives and the lives of their families. Located at 1400 Sherrick Rd SE Canton, OH 44707 Phone: 330-754-1576