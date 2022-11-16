Photo: Jesse Naul, Alpha Media

While Thanksgiving is known as a celebration of abundance, not everyone is able to put a full meal on the table. Luckily, many groups are ready to help people find help for Thanksgiving in Stark County. We recommend that you reach out to any community resources as soon as possible to confirm availability. These hours may vary the week of Thanksgiving.

Food/Grocery Donations Help in Stark County

Prepared Meals Help in Stark County

Basicalla of St. John’s The Baptist – Pickup/Take Out 11am to 1pm Thanksgiving Day – 627 McKinley Avenue NW Canton 330-454-8044

Church of the Lakes – 12:00 Noon Thanksgiving Day – 5944 Fulton Drive, NW Canton 330-499-8972

Refuge of Hope – 4:30 to 6:00 Thanksgiving Day – 715 Second Street NE Canton 330 453-1785

If you know of other resources to find help for Thanksgiving in Stark County, email [email protected]