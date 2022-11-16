Find Help For Thanksgiving In Stark County
November 16, 2022 12:42PM EST
Photo: Jesse Naul, Alpha Media
While Thanksgiving is known as a celebration of abundance, not everyone is able to put a full meal on the table. Luckily, many groups are ready to help people find help for Thanksgiving in Stark County. We recommend that you reach out to any community resources as soon as possible to confirm availability. These hours may vary the week of Thanksgiving.
Food/Grocery Donations Help in Stark County
- Stark County Hunger Task Force – Monday and Tuesday: 9:15 am to 2:35 pm – Wednesday: 9:15 am to 3:35 pm – Thursday and Friday: 9:15 am to 1:35 pm – 408 9th Street, SW Canton 44703 –
- Stark County Campus Akron Canton Regional Foodbank – Tuesday and Wednesday 9am to 3pm – 1365 Cherry Ave NE Canton, Ohio 44703
- Basicalla of St. John’s The Baptist – Wednesdays 9am to 12noon – 627 McKinley Avenue NW Canton 330-454-8044
- The Canton Free Store & Fresh Market (Downtown) – Tuesday 11-2pm, Wednesday 2-5pm, Thursday 11-2pm, Friday 2-5pm 120 Cleveland Ave. SW Canton Ohio 44702 330-455-0153
- The Canton Free Store & Fresh Market (Harmont) – Tuesday 2-5pm, Wednesday 10am-1pm, Thursday 2-5pm, Friday 10am-1pm 3412 Harmont Ave NE, Canton, OH 330-455-0153
Prepared Meals Help in Stark County
- Basicalla of St. John’s The Baptist – Pickup/Take Out 11am to 1pm Thanksgiving Day – 627 McKinley Avenue NW Canton 330-454-8044
- Church of the Lakes – 12:00 Noon Thanksgiving Day – 5944 Fulton Drive, NW Canton 330-499-8972
- Refuge of Hope – 4:30 to 6:00 Thanksgiving Day – 715 Second Street NE Canton 330 453-1785
If you know of other resources to find help for Thanksgiving in Stark County, email [email protected]