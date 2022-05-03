Find May Primary Election Results HERE
Low voter turnout expected for the May Primary Election – under 20 percent by most accounts. If you would like to check Stark County election results and also Ohio election results click below!
STARK COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
OHIO ELECTION RESULTS
Polls close at 7:30 Tuesday Night and results will be posted after that. Also, make sure you tune in to Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook and Jim Michaels with news Wednesday morning for a complete recap and reaction.