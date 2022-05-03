      Weather Alert

Find May Primary Election Results HERE

May 3, 2022 @ 12:45pm

Low voter turnout expected for the May Primary Election – under 20 percent by most accounts.  If you would like to check Stark County election results and also Ohio election results click below!

STARK COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

OHIO ELECTION RESULTS    

Polls close at 7:30 Tuesday Night and results will be posted after that.    Also, make sure you tune in to Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook and Jim Michaels with news Wednesday morning for a complete recap and reaction.

Popular Posts
“Wicked” Will Be Split Into Two Movies
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt amid Backlash over His Christian Faith
Olivia Wilde Got Served Custody Papers ON STAGE
Peacock Will Stream A Comedy Series Loosely Based On Pete Davidson’s Life
Oscar Winning Actors Found to Live Longer Than Those Who Are Unrewarded
Connect With Us Listen To Us On