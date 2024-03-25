Find out when Camila Cabello’s new single is coming

Camila Cabello has been teasing her new single “I LUV IT” for what seems like weeks, but she’s finally shared when we can hear it.

The “Havana” singer has wiped her Instagram except for a single post, announcing that the song will arrive at noon on March 27. There’s also a link to presave the track.

The artwork for the song appears to be a closeup of someone — likely Camila, based on her profile picture — wearing a low-cut cardigan that shows a lot of cleavage. Her hand is over her breast, and there’s an “explicit” warning on the image.

The song will be Camila’s first release of her own music since 2022. Her most recent album, Familia, came out that year. “I LUV IT” is the lead single from her upcoming album.

